WAMC will carry the Massachusetts State of the Commonwealth Address live at 7 p.m.
The Roundtable

The Battenkill Chorale presents a performance of Louis Vierne’s “Solemn Mass” and other works

By Joe Donahue
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Battenkill Chorale

The Battenkill Chorale, founded in 1995, is a dedicated group of amateur singers that has become a cultural jewel of the North Country and the Capital Region.

On January 18 and 19, The Battenkill Chorale will perform Louis Vierne’s “Solemn Mass” and works by Maurice Duruflé, Jean Langlais, Olivier Messiaen, and Pierre Villette at the historic Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, New York.

Gene Marie Callahan is the Artistic Director of the Battenkill Chorale, and she joins us with a preview. A featured soloist with the Chorale for more than two decades, Callahan was appointed Artistic Director of the Battenkill Chorale in June 2022, having served as guest conductor in 2018 and 2021-2022.

The Roundtable battenkill choralemusic
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
