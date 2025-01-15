The Battenkill Chorale presents a performance of Louis Vierne’s “Solemn Mass” and other works

The Battenkill Chorale, founded in 1995, is a dedicated group of amateur singers that has become a cultural jewel of the North Country and the Capital Region.

On January 18 and 19, The Battenkill Chorale will perform Louis Vierne’s “Solemn Mass” and works by Maurice Duruflé, Jean Langlais, Olivier Messiaen, and Pierre Villette at the historic Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, New York.

Gene Marie Callahan is the Artistic Director of the Battenkill Chorale, and she joins us with a preview. A featured soloist with the Chorale for more than two decades, Callahan was appointed Artistic Director of the Battenkill Chorale in June 2022, having served as guest conductor in 2018 and 2021-2022.