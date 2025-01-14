Musicians of Ma’alwyck and Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company present "Celebrated Emblems"

The performance, Celebrated Emblems, marks the first-ever commission by Musicians of Ma’alwyck of the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company. This multifaceted performance explores the concept of American emblems, or the symbols of American identity.

Musicians of Ma’alwyck and guest artists will present contemporary works by Missy Mazzoli, James Lee III, William Jay Sydeman, and George Walker.

Members of the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company will add a visual element for two shows, on January 24 at the Capital Rep Theatre in Albany, New York and January 25, 2025, at SUNY-Schenectady.

Founder & Director of Musicians of Ma’alwyck Ann Marie Barker Schwartz and Ellen Sinopoli Founder and Artistic Director of the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company join to tell us more.

