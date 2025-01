What Does it Mean to Love a Forest? Ethan Tapper, a forester author from Vermont draws from his work as a forester and from his bestselling book "How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World " to discuss what it means to care for forests and other ecosystems at this moment in time. Ethan Tapper will be speaking on the Williams College campus in Williamstown, Massachusetts on February 11.

