Troy Foundry Theater's 2024 Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work

The Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work will take place in multiple venues across the city of Troy, New York from September 11-14 and September 18-21. In its second year, Half-Baked features fifteen pieces of original theatre in varying stages of development.

Troy Foundry Theatre’s Artistic Director and Co-Founder David Girard and Producing Executive Director and Co-Founder Emily Curro join us along with one of the participating playwrights - Cris Eli Blak. Blak was part of the 2023 Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work and is the winner of the first Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative.