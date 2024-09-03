© 2024
The Roundtable

Troy Foundry Theater's 2024 Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work

By Joe Donahue
Published September 3, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

The Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work will take place in multiple venues across the city of Troy, New York from September 11-14 and September 18-21. In its second year, Half-Baked features fifteen pieces of original theatre in varying stages of development.

Troy Foundry Theatre’s Artistic Director and Co-Founder David Girard and Producing Executive Director and Co-Founder Emily Curro join us along with one of the participating playwrights - Cris Eli Blak. Blak was part of the 2023 Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work and is the winner of the first Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative.

troy foundry theatre
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
