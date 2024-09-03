© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published September 3, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Kim Van Alkemade from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.

Kim:

  • Beautyland by Marie Helene-Bertino
  • The Night in Question by Susan Fletcher
  • The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
  • Rough Trade by Katrina Carrasco
  • Dear Edna Sloane by Amy Shearn
  • A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself by Katherine Howe
  • The Briar Club by Kate Quinn

Amy:

  • Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker
  • Small Wonder by Eileen Kelly
  • You Only Call When You’re In Trouble, Stephen McCauley
  • Entitlement, Rumaan Alan
  • The Hypocrite, Jo Hamya
  • Going Infinite, by Michael Lewis
  • Daisy the Daydreamer by Jennifer P. Goldfinger
  • How to Love a Forest by Ethan Tapper
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
