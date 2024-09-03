Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Chatham Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Kim Van Alkemade from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.
Kim:
- Beautyland by Marie Helene-Bertino
- The Night in Question by Susan Fletcher
- The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
- Rough Trade by Katrina Carrasco
- Dear Edna Sloane by Amy Shearn
- A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself by Katherine Howe
- The Briar Club by Kate Quinn
Amy:
- Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker
- Small Wonder by Eileen Kelly
- You Only Call When You’re In Trouble, Stephen McCauley
- Entitlement, Rumaan Alan
- The Hypocrite, Jo Hamya
- Going Infinite, by Michael Lewis
- Daisy the Daydreamer by Jennifer P. Goldfinger
- How to Love a Forest by Ethan Tapper