Laura Stevenson plays Meadowlark Festival at Stone Ridge Orchard

September 13-15, the Stone Ridge Orchard in Stone Ridge, New York will host the Meadowlark Festival. The festival’s proceeds support organizations that advocate for farmers in the Hudson Valley including Farm Aid, Rondout Valley Growers, and Hudson Valley Center for Food, Culture, and Agriculture.

The line-up includes Fruit Bats; Deer Tick; Slaughter Beach, Dog; Blonde Redhead, and many others - including our guest, Laura Stevenson.

Stevenson's lilting melodies and clear tone follow her folk-rock songs into indie-rock with whimsical-folk side-quests. In 2021, she released a self-titled album on Don Giovanni records - it was her sixth studio album following 2019’s “The Big Freeze.”

Stevenson is working on a new record and finishing up her degree in Music Therapy - that’s in between talking to us and playing Meadowlark on September 15.