Johnny Irion's new album "Sleeping Soldiers of Love" featuring Mike Mills, Jeff Bridges, and more!

Musician Johnny Irion joins us in Studio A to tell us about his new album, "Sleeping Soldiers of Love." It was produced at his home studio in the Berkshires. Rolling Stone says of the album: "Songs that feel as lovingly hand-crafted as the jeans on the back of Neil Young's After the Gold Rush."

It is his fourth studio album and is being released via Blackwing Music. The album was mixed by Patrick Sansone and features an all-star cast of players including Jeff Bridges, Mike Mills of REM, and many others.

The record release show is at The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Saturday 8/31.