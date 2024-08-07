© 2024
The Roundtable

An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories with The Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC

By Joe Donahue
Published August 7, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT

EGOT winning, critically acclaimed, multi-platinum, singer, and songwriter John Legend will be in town tonight at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center preforming with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Legend has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award. Among others, Legend is the first African American man to earn an EGOT and one of only 19 people in the prestigious EGOT club. He will be with the Philadelphia Orchestra that will feature songs and stories.

It is an intimate imagining of his greatest hits “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight,” as well as stories from Legend’s life, career, and selections from his most recent release “Legend.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
