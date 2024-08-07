An Evening with John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories with The Philadelphia Orchestra at SPAC

EGOT winning, critically acclaimed, multi-platinum, singer, and songwriter John Legend will be in town tonight at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center preforming with the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Legend has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award. Among others, Legend is the first African American man to earn an EGOT and one of only 19 people in the prestigious EGOT club. He will be with the Philadelphia Orchestra that will feature songs and stories.

It is an intimate imagining of his greatest hits “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” “Tonight,” as well as stories from Legend’s life, career, and selections from his most recent release “Legend.”