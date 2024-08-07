WAM's 15th Anniversary Benefit: Featuring Special Performance of "fragments of Outside"

WAM’s 15th Anniversary Benefit includes a special one-night-only site-specific performance of "fragments of Outside" written and directed by WAM’s new Artistic Director, Genée Coreno, featuring local Berkshire performers & designers on Sunday, August 18th from 4 pm – 7 pm at The Mount in Lenox, MA.

This special showcase takes place across the grounds at The Mount and includes devised performances and installations, drinks on the grounds, and a special cocktail reception and silent auction on the terrace.

Following the performance, the community will come together for a terrace celebration to toast WAM’s foundation as they leap into their next decade – inspired by renewed creative vision, leadership, and adventure.

