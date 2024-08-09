© 2024
The Roundtable

Barrington Stage Company presents World Premiere of "Forgiveness" by Mark St. Germain

By Joe Donahue
Published August 9, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Artwork for "Forgivness" at BSC

Mark St. Germain’s new play, “Forgiveness,” having its World Premiere at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Taking place in Minnesota, a former convict is allowed to seek forgiveness from the Governor. They have 10 minutes to plead their case in a dramatic, pressurized process to gain acceptance back into the fold, or be stuck forever on the outskirts of society.

The verdict lies with you. So, in this interactive production you will help decide who is worthy of forgiveness.

Mark St. Germain has written for film, television, and the stage. His dozens of plays and musicals include “The Best of Enemies,” “Dancing Lessons,” and “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” Mark's work has received the Lucille Lortel Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award. “Freud’s Last Session” became Barrington Stage Company’s longest running play and moved Off-Broadway where it played for two years.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
