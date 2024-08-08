© 2024
The Roundtable

NPR Music critic Ann Powers' new book "Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Celebrated NPR music critic Ann Powers explores the life and career of Joni Mitchell in her new book, "Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell." The book is a tale of long journeying through a life that changed popular music.

For decades, Joni Mitchell’s life and music have enraptured listeners. One of the most celebrated artists of her generation, Mitchell has inspired countless musicians—from peers like James Taylor, to inheritors like Prince and Brandi Carlile—and authors, who have dissected her music and her life in their writing.

At the same time, Mitchell has always been a force beckoning us still closer, as—with the other arm—she pushes us away. Given this, music critic Ann Powers wondered if there was another way to draw insights from the life of this singular musician who never stops moving, never stops experimenting.

The Roundtable Joni MitchellAnn Powersbiographymusic
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.

