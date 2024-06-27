A quick visit with composer and Wilco keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is taking over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this weekend and I am joined now by keyboard and synth player for Wilco, Mikael Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is a Grammy award winning musician, engineer, and composer. Since 2002 he’s been a recording and touring member of Wilco while cultivating multiple side projects and in recent years, he’s tilted his focus towards composing for film, television and beyond.

In addition to the two customary sets with Wilco on Friday and Saturday nights, Jorgensen will be performing new work in Club B10 at 4:30 on Friday.