The Roundtable

A quick visit with composer and Wilco keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT
Mikael Jorgensen
provided
Mikael Jorgensen

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is taking over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this weekend and I am joined now by keyboard and synth player for Wilco, Mikael Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is a Grammy award winning musician, engineer, and composer. Since 2002 he’s been a recording and touring member of Wilco while cultivating multiple side projects and in recent years, he’s tilted his focus towards composing for film, television and beyond.

In addition to the two customary sets with Wilco on Friday and Saturday nights, Jorgensen will be performing new work in Club B10 at 4:30 on Friday.

Tags
The Roundtable wilcosolid sound festivalmass mocamikael jorgensenkeyboardSynthesizercomposer
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
