Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore

Published June 26, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

Combined List:

  • The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
  • The Women by Kristin Hannah
  • A Heart Full of Headstones by Ian Rankin
  • Such Kindness by Andre Dubus III
  • The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins
  • Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
  • Godwin by Joseph O’Neill 
  • Leaving by Roxana Robinson
  • Negotiating While Black: Be Who You Are to Get What You Want by Damali Peterman
  • Platonic by Marisa Franco
  • I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol 
  • The Wild Robot by Peter Brown
  • Unlikely Japan and Other Plays by Neil Labute
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Book House
    This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York.
  • Book covers for titles listed on this page.
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookloft and Northshire Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This week we welcome Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Jericha A. Harriman from of Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, Vermont and Saratoga, New York.
  • Book cover for "Your Pets' Secret Lives"
    The Roundtable
    "Your Pets' Secret Lives" by Eleanor Spicer Rice
    Joe Donahue
    "Your Pets Secret Lives: The Truth Behind Your Pets' Wildest Behaviors" is a hilarious guide to their secret lives, complete with interviews with the scientists who research them. Eleanor Spicer Rice is an entomologist and the author of many nonfiction books, including "Your Hidden Life: Unseen Jungle" and "Dr. Eleanor’s Book of Common Spiders."
