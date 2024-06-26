Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
Combined List:
- The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
- The Women by Kristin Hannah
- A Heart Full of Headstones by Ian Rankin
- Such Kindness by Andre Dubus III
- The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins
- Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
- Godwin by Joseph O’Neill
- Leaving by Roxana Robinson
- Negotiating While Black: Be Who You Are to Get What You Want by Damali Peterman
- Platonic by Marisa Franco
- I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol
- The Wild Robot by Peter Brown
- Unlikely Japan and Other Plays by Neil Labute