The Roundtable

6/26/24 Panel

Published June 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Advance Lead for the White House and former Chief of Staff for State Senator Michelle Hinchey and former Assistant County Executive for Pat Ryan Anna Markowitz, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.

