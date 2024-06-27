Iroquois Museum Presents "The Mush Hole" at UAlbany PAC

The Iroquois Museum is presenting “The Mush Hole: Truth, Acknowledgement, Resilience,” a contemporary dance performance by Kaha:wi Dance Theatre at University of Albany Performing Arts Center. The performance is a moving composition inspired by the residential school experience at Six Nations Reserve.

For nearly 15 decades The Mohawk Institute (aka The Mush Hole) strove to forcefully assimilate native children into Euro-Christian society and sever the transfer of culture from parent to child. Run in military fashion, students experienced a range of abuses including sexual, food deprivation, and corporeal punishment.

Created from survivors’ testimonials and featuring an all indigenous cast, the Mush Hole is a story about truth, hope and finding light in dark places. June 29 will mark the first time it will be performed in the Capital Region at the University of Albany Performing Arts Center in Albany, NY at 7:30 pm. Colette Lemmon is Curator of Exhibitions and joins us on the RT.