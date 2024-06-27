© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Iroquois Museum Presents "The Mush Hole" at UAlbany PAC

By Joe Donahue
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

The Iroquois Museum is presenting “The Mush Hole: Truth, Acknowledgement, Resilience,” a contemporary dance performance by Kaha:wi Dance Theatre at University of Albany Performing Arts Center. The performance is a moving composition inspired by the residential school experience at Six Nations Reserve.

For nearly 15 decades The Mohawk Institute (aka The Mush Hole) strove to forcefully assimilate native children into Euro-Christian society and sever the transfer of culture from parent to child. Run in military fashion, students experienced a range of abuses including sexual, food deprivation, and corporeal punishment.

Created from survivors’ testimonials and featuring an all indigenous cast, the Mush Hole is a story about truth, hope and finding light in dark places. June 29 will mark the first time it will be performed in the Capital Region at the University of Albany Performing Arts Center in Albany, NY at 7:30 pm. Colette Lemmon is Curator of Exhibitions and joins us on the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable contemporary danceperformanceColette Lemmon
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Woodstock Fringe Presents "Brother's Keeper"
    Joe Donahue
    Woodstock Fringe is presenting "Brother’s Keeper," written and performed by Wallace Norman at the Phoenicia Playhouse June 28 and 29 - the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. "Brother’s Keeper" is a gripping solo play about courageous survival and the delicacy of friendship.
  • John Hodgman
    The Roundtable
    John Hodgman dons his comedy captain's hat for Solid Sound at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    John Hodgman is a writer, actor, and comedian who has forged what seems to be - or at least we hope is - a comfortable niche in the entertainment world. He is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast on the Maximum Fun network, the co-creator with David Rees of the animated series, DICKTOWN on FX/Hulu, and the author of the books: “The Areas of my Expertise,” “More Information than you Require,” “That is All”, “Vacationland,” and “Medallion Status.”For every Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA since the second Wilco curated wonder-weekend in 2011, Hodgman has curated the comedy portion of the festival and he joins us with a preview.
  • The Roundtable
    Michael Korda's "Muse of Fire: World War I as Seen Through the Lives of the Solider Poets"
    Joe Donahue
    Michael Korda's new book is "Muse of Fire: World War I as Seen Through the Lives of the Solider Poets" tells the story of the first World War not in any conventional way, but through the intertwined lives of the soldier poets who came to describe it best.
Load More