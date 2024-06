John Hodgman is a writer, actor, and comedian who has forged what seems to be - or at least we hope is - a comfortable niche in the entertainment world. He is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast on the Maximum Fun network, the co-creator with David Rees of the animated series, DICKTOWN on FX/Hulu, and the author of the books: “The Areas of my Expertise,” “More Information than you Require,” “That is All”, “Vacationland,” and “Medallion Status.”For every Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA since the second Wilco curated wonder-weekend in 2011, Hodgman has curated the comedy portion of the festival and he joins us with a preview.

