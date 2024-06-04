© 2024
The Roundtable

Former FBI Director James Comey on the Trump verdict

By Joe Donahue
Published June 4, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT

James Comey served as FBI Director beginning in 2013. He was fired by President Donald Trump and 2017. Earlier, while FBI Director, he came under intense criticism for concluding that Hillary Clinton, then the Democratic presidential candidate, had shown "extreme carelessness" by using a private email server for matters related to the U.S. State Department. However, they did not advise pressing charges. Clinton believes this contributed to her loss to Donald Trump in 2016.

James Comey's job now is now that of an author. His latest work is "Westport." It is the second installment in his Nora Carrollton mystery series, and was released last week.

Joe Donahue spoke with James Comey on Monday about his initial reaction to Donald Trump being convicted last week on 34 felony charges.

james comey Donald Trump felony felon president election
