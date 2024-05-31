© 2024
The Roundtable

"The Tony Awards: A Celebration of Excellence in Theatre"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 31, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Tony Awards"
Black Dog & Leventhal

"The Tony Awards: A Celebration of Excellence in Theatre" pays tribute to the magic that happens when the curtain goes up and Broadway's best and brightest step onto center stage.

Supported by the American Theatre Wing, the arts organization that founded the Tony Awards in 1947 and continues to produce the Tony Awards live telecast each year, author Eila Mell has interviewed a cavalcade of past and present Tony winners, including actors, producers, writers, costume designers, and many many others.

We are joined by Eila Mell and President and CEO of The American Theatre Wing Heather Hitchens.

The Tony Awards will air on CBS on June 16.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
