The Roundtable

Ani DiFranco on Broadway, her new album, and the doc about her debuting at Tribeca

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Ani DiFranco - "Unprecedented Sh!t" - album cover
Righteous Babe Records

On May 17, prolific singer/songwriter and feminist icon Ani DiFranco released a new record “Unprecedented Sh!t” on her label Righteous Babe Records.

A new documentary about DiFranco entitled “1-800-ON-HER-OWN” will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10. The film, by Dana Flore, takes a look at Ani’s life today, as she struggles to balance artistry with the demands of family.

DiFranco is currently starring as ‘Persephone’ in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, “Hadestown.” In 2010, she invited Anais Mitchell to release the original studio album of “Hadestown” on Righteous Babe Records. DiFranco sang ‘Persephone’ on the original album and has been playing the role 8 shows a week on Broadway since February. She’ll finish her run at the end of June.

Her memoir “No Walls and the Recurring Dream” was a New York Times Top 10 best seller in 2019, and her debut children’s book “The Knowing” is out now. Her next children’s book “Show Up and Vote” is due in August.

ani difrancomusicalbumbroadwayDocumentary Filmkid's book
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years.
