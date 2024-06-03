Crystals, psychics, cleanses, and (finally) courage: "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This" debut memoir by Chelsea Devantez

Chelsea Devantezis an Emmy Award–nominated writer, comedian, director, and host of the podcast Glamorous Trash. Before she entered into an overall television deal with 20th Century Studios, she was Jon Stewart’s head writer for Apple TV+’s "The Problem with Jon Stewart." Her other television credits include "Not Dead Yet," "Bless This Mess," and "Girls5eva."

The podcast, “Glamorous Trash,” features Chelsea and usually one guest doing a deep dive into a specific celebrity memoir - typically but not exclusively by a female celebrity. They amplify the incidents of joy, abuse, foolishness, and knowledge acquisition as a way of connecting to each other through life experience and a fascination with the frivolity of the 21st century version of royalty - the stars!

Now, armed with a tumultuous personal history and years of studying the craft - Chelsea Devantez has written her memoir: “I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This: (But I'm Going to Anyway)” - published by Hanover Square Press and coming out tomorrow.

Chelsea centers each story around a different woman who shaped her life, taking us on a tour of friends and strangers, fictional characters and celebrities, heroes and villains - including her mother, her Godmother Grace, an adversary at the improv theatre where she worked in Chicago, the friend-family of besties she has now, and the memoirists whose work has helped form her.

