Crystals, psychics, cleanses, and (finally) courage: "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This" debut memoir by Chelsea Devantez

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 3, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Author photo - Chelsea Devantez - book cover for "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This"
provided

Chelsea Devantezis an Emmy Award–nominated writer, comedian, director, and host of the podcast Glamorous Trash. Before she entered into an overall television deal with 20th Century Studios, she was Jon Stewart’s head writer for Apple TV+’s "The Problem with Jon Stewart." Her other television credits include "Not Dead Yet," "Bless This Mess," and "Girls5eva."

The podcast, “Glamorous Trash,” features Chelsea and usually one guest doing a deep dive into a specific celebrity memoir - typically but not exclusively by a female celebrity. They amplify the incidents of joy, abuse, foolishness, and knowledge acquisition as a way of connecting to each other through life experience and a fascination with the frivolity of the 21st century version of royalty - the stars!

Now, armed with a tumultuous personal history and years of studying the craft - Chelsea Devantez has written her memoir: “I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This: (But I'm Going to Anyway)” - published by Hanover Square Press and coming out tomorrow.

Chelsea centers each story around a different woman who shaped her life, taking us on a tour of friends and strangers, fictional characters and celebrities, heroes and villains - including her mother, her Godmother Grace, an adversary at the improv theatre where she worked in Chicago, the friend-family of besties she has now, and the memoirists whose work has helped form her.

Chelsea's Instagram.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
