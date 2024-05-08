Better go and grab it: Krystal Joy Brown in "Merrily We Roll Along" on Broadway

Following sold-out runs in London and at the New York Theatre Workshop, the current revival of “Merrily We Roll Along” is a sensation of this Broadway season. The production at The Hudson Theatre has extended and been nominated for numerous awards including 5 Drama League Nominations and 7 Tony Award Nominations. Maria Friedman is nominated for Direction of a Musical and the show is nominated for Best Revival.

“Merrily We Roll Along” has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. The plot of Merrily moves backwards in time and charts the turbulent relationship between three lifelong friends — played by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

This is actor, composer, writer and activist Krystal Joy Brown’s sixth Broadway show with previous outings as Eliza in “Hamilton,” Diana Ross in “Motown,” Josephine in “Big Fish,” Ornella in “Leap of Faith,” and Dionne/Abe Lincoln in “HAIR.” In Merrily, she plays Gussie. Her portrayal is stunning, sultry, and dimensional.