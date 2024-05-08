© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Better go and grab it: Krystal Joy Brown in "Merrily We Roll Along" on Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 8, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Krystal Joy Brown and Jonathan Groff
Matthew Murphy
Krystal Joy Brown and Jonathan Groff in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway

Following sold-out runs in London and at the New York Theatre Workshop, the current revival of “Merrily We Roll Along” is a sensation of this Broadway season. The production at The Hudson Theatre has extended and been nominated for numerous awards including 5 Drama League Nominations and 7 Tony Award Nominations. Maria Friedman is nominated for Direction of a Musical and the show is nominated for Best Revival.

“Merrily We Roll Along” has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. The plot of Merrily moves backwards in time and charts the turbulent relationship between three lifelong friends — played by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

This is actor, composer, writer and activist Krystal Joy Brown’s sixth Broadway show with previous outings as Eliza in “Hamilton,” Diana Ross in “Motown,” Josephine in “Big Fish,” Ornella in “Leap of Faith,” and Dionne/Abe Lincoln in “HAIR.” In Merrily, she plays Gussie. Her portrayal is stunning, sultry, and dimensional.

Tags
The Roundtable merrily we roll alongstephen sondheimkrystal joy brownmusical theatrebroadwaygeorge furthmaria friedman
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Sarah LaDuke and David Henry Hwang
    The Roundtable
    David Henry Hwang on the New York premiere of "An American Soldier" at PAC NYC
    Sarah LaDuke
    On October 3, 2011, Chinese-American Army Pvt. Danny Chen was found dead in a guard tower at his base in Afghanistan. The opera “An American Soldier” is based on his story and the ensuing courts-martial of Chen’s fellow soldiers. “An American Solider” is having its New York City premiere at PAC NYC May 12-19 in a new 2024 version co-commissioned by PAC NYC and Boston Lyric Opera. Composed by Huang Ruo, “An American Solider” features a libretto by our guest, David Henry Hwang.
  • Artwork for Illinoise
    The Roundtable
    An interview with Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury about Tony Award nominee for Best New Musical "Illinoise"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sufjan Stevens’ 2005 concept album “Illinois” enjoys cult status for its lush orchestrations and inventive lyrics. Tony Award-winner and Resident Choreographer of the New York City Ballet, Justin Peck, has transformed the album, with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of 2018’s “Fairview” Jackie Sibblies Drury, into a full-length theatrical performance that blends dance, theater, live music and storytelling into a breathtakingly emotional coming-of-age journey. “Illinoise” was presented at the Bard Fisher Center in summer of 2023 as a SummerScape commission. The Bard staging and the off-Broadway production at Park Avenue Armory earlier this year were sold out, highly praised, and “Illinoise” transferred to the St. James Theatre on Broadway this month. Opening night was April 24 and the limited engagement is scheduled to end on August 10. This morning, it was announced that “Illinoise” has been nominated for 4 Tony Awards.
  • Sarah LaDuke and Caleb Eberhardt
    The Roundtable
    Caleb Eberhardt is Hovstad in "An Enemy of the People" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” is about halfway through its strictly limited run at The Circle in the Square Theatre having opened on March 18, the Sam Gold directed production will run through June 23. Caleb Eberhardt plays Hovstad, the editor of the town’s newspaper - a character integral to the questions posed by the plot involving character, power, public opinion, and the always nuanced-laden exploration of “the greater good.”
  • The Roundtable
    "Hell's Kitchen" opens on Broadway 4/20: An interview with book writer Kristoffer Diaz
    Sarah LaDuke
    Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz, along with Tony nominated director Michael Greif and Tony nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown bring their collective talents to the exhilarating new coming-of-age Broadway musical: "Hell's Kitchen." It’s currently in previews at The Schubert Theatre, opening on April 20, after a sold-out and extended-run at The Public Theatre off-Broadway last fall into early this year. Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator.
  • The Roundtable
    Leslie Odom Jr. at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 4/17
    Sarah LaDuke
    Vocalist, songwriter, and actor, Leslie Odom, Jr. is performing this Wednesday night at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York. This past fall, Odom released a new album entitled “When a Crooner Dies.” The record, his 5th, features 10 original songs that were born from a time of overwhelm, fear, and ultimately growth in his life.
Load More