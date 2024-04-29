© 2024
The Roundtable

Lisa Loeb on songwriting, radio, the 30th anniversary of "Stay," and touring with Lyle Lovett

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
Lisa Loeb - 2019
Juan Patino
Lisa Loeb

For the tour "Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb: In Conversation and Song," two iconic songwriters share the stage, trade songs and swap stories.

Lisa Loeb is a GRAMMY™ Award-winning American singer-songwriter & touring musician, SiriusXM radio host, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who started her career with the platinum-selling hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the 1994 film “Reality Bites.”

The Dallas, TX native’s 15th album, “A Simple Trick To Happiness,” was released in February 2020. Lisa is also well known to families with kids for her five children’s albums and two illustrated children’s books with music.

The tour, Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb: In Conversation and Song, will land at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York on Thursday, May 2nd, The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Friday, May 10, and UPAC in Kingston, New York on Saturday, May 11.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
