Lisa Loeb on songwriting, radio, the 30th anniversary of "Stay," and touring with Lyle Lovett

For the tour "Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb: In Conversation and Song," two iconic songwriters share the stage, trade songs and swap stories.

Lisa Loeb is a GRAMMY™ Award-winning American singer-songwriter & touring musician, SiriusXM radio host, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who started her career with the platinum-selling hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” from the 1994 film “Reality Bites.”

The Dallas, TX native’s 15th album, “A Simple Trick To Happiness,” was released in February 2020. Lisa is also well known to families with kids for her five children’s albums and two illustrated children’s books with music.

The tour, Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb: In Conversation and Song, will land at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York on Thursday, May 2nd, The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on Friday, May 10, and UPAC in Kingston, New York on Saturday, May 11.