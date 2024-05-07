© 2024
The Roundtable

“Native Prospects: Indigeneity and Landscape” at Thomas Cole Historic Site through October 27

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
provided

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, New York has opened a new exhibition titled “Native Prospects: Indigeneity and Landscape.” It juxtaposes an Indigenous approach to the articulation of their homelands and the environment with the American landscape paintings of Thomas Cole, which are rooted in European tradition.

The exhibition presents 19th-century paintings by Thomas Cole featuring Native figures, in context with Indigenous works of historic and cultural value, and artworks by contemporary Indigenous artists. Bringing the 19th century into conversation with our present moment, this cross-cultural exhibition offers profound interpretations of American art and land.

Scott Manning Stevens, PhD is the curator of the exhibition. He is Associate Professor of Native American Studies and English at Syracuse University, where he is also Director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Program and Founding Director of the Center for Global Indigenous Cultures and Environmental Justice.

Kate Menconeri is Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs, Contemporary Art, and Fellowship at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
