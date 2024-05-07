“Native Prospects: Indigeneity and Landscape” at Thomas Cole Historic Site through October 27

The Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, New York has opened a new exhibition titled “Native Prospects: Indigeneity and Landscape.” It juxtaposes an Indigenous approach to the articulation of their homelands and the environment with the American landscape paintings of Thomas Cole, which are rooted in European tradition.

The exhibition presents 19th-century paintings by Thomas Cole featuring Native figures, in context with Indigenous works of historic and cultural value, and artworks by contemporary Indigenous artists. Bringing the 19th century into conversation with our present moment, this cross-cultural exhibition offers profound interpretations of American art and land.

Scott Manning Stevens, PhD is the curator of the exhibition. He is Associate Professor of Native American Studies and English at Syracuse University, where he is also Director of the Native American and Indigenous Studies Program and Founding Director of the Center for Global Indigenous Cultures and Environmental Justice.

Kate Menconeri is Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs, Contemporary Art, and Fellowship at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site.

