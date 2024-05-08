For 8 performances at Proctors - it's "SiX"

Theo & Juliet Cassie Silva

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! “Six” runs tonight through Sunday, May 12th at Proctors in Schenectady, New York. Cassie Silva is currently playing Anne Boleyn in the 2024-25 North American "Boleyn" Tour of "Six the Musical," beginning just last month.

Silva's bio:

CASSIE SILVA ( Anne Boleyn) She/her. Like, dead to be playing the iconic green queen after “castle - hopping” as an OG SIX Alternate/Dance Captain (Aragon/Boleyn/Cleves/Howard). Broadway: Rock of Ages, Matilda, SIX . TV/Film: Hairspray, The Wayward Guide, Legally Blonde: The Search... Gratitude to God, Team SIX , Tara Rubin Casting, Daniel Hoff Agency & Kristi Reed. @CassieMSilva