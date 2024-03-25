© 2024
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer's Lady of the Lake laps up the laughs in "Spamalot"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and the ensemble of SPAMALOT on Broadway
Mathew Murphy
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and the ensemble of SPAMALOT on Broadway

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is currently playing The Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot” on - the horse-hoove coconut-foley will cease, for now, after April 7. This first Broadway revival since the original 2005 production, opened on November 16, 2023.

The show has a book by Eric Idle; Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle; Lyrics by Eric Idle; Lovingly ripped off from the original screenplay for "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. The revival is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer recently finished her run on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations.

A versatile and vivacious performer, Kritzer’s Lady of the Lake essentially steals the show, according to the review in The New York Times.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
