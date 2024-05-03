Williamstown Theatre Festival 2024 Season Preview

The 2024 Williamstown Theatre Festivalseason is interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten’s final season at the helm of WTF.

The season will include “WTF IS NEXT”, an expansive four-day prototype of a new vision for the Tony Award-recognized Festival.

On top of that – there will be the return to fully staged productions with Sara Porkalob’s Dragon Mama, Part II of The Dragon Cycle, and the world premiere of David Ives’ new play Pamela Palmer in the CenterStage at Williams College’s ‘62 Center for Theatre & Dance, Rachel Bloom’s musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show in the MainStage, the WTF Cabaret’s return to the Festival Stage, and The Plastic Bag Store, an immersive art experience by Robin Frohardt being presented with MASS MoCA.

We welcome Jenny Gersten and Raphael Picciarelli - WTF’s Managing Director, Strategy & Transformation.