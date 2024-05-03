© 2024
The Roundtable

Williamstown Theatre Festival 2024 Season Preview

By Joe Donahue
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Emilio Madrid
/
Williamstown Theatre Festival

The 2024 Williamstown Theatre Festivalseason is interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten’s final season at the helm of WTF.

The season will include “WTF IS NEXT”, an expansive four-day prototype of a new vision for the Tony Award-recognized Festival.

On top of that – there will be the return to fully staged productions with Sara Porkalob’s Dragon Mama, Part II of The Dragon Cycle, and the world premiere of David Ives’ new play Pamela Palmer in the CenterStage at Williams College’s ‘62 Center for Theatre & Dance, Rachel Bloom’s musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show in the MainStage, the WTF Cabaret’s return to the Festival Stage, and The Plastic Bag Store, an immersive art experience by Robin Frohardt being presented with MASS MoCA.

We welcome Jenny Gersten and Raphael Picciarelli - WTF’s Managing Director, Strategy & Transformation.

williamstown theatre festivaljenny gerstentheater
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
