"Water for Elephants" opens on Broadway 3/21 with music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 20, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Artwork for Water for Elephants on Broadway

The new musical adaptation of “Water for Elephants,” based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sara Gruen, opens at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre tomorrow night. Previews began in late February. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Jessica Stone and features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by our guests - PigPen Theatre Co.

PigPen Theatre Co. - individually: Alex Falberg, Arya Shahi, Ben Ferguson, Curtis Gillen, Dan Weschler, Matt Nuernberger, Ryan Melia - began creating their unique brand of theatre, music, and film as freshmen at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in 2007. They have since performed, produced, and licensed their original plays in New York City and all over the world. Before being produced in New York, their show, “The Old Man and the Old Moon” was a break-out production at The Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2014. The guys also perform as a band - this is their first time working on Broadway.
PigPen Theatre Co. members Ayra, Ben, Curtis, Dan, and Ryan (that’s 5 of the 7) joined us on Zoom to talk about their work and this experience.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
