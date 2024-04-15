© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Leslie Odom Jr. at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 4/17

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

Vocalist, songwriter, and actor, Leslie Odom, Jr. is performing this Wednesday night at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.

This past fall, Odom released a new album entitled “When a Crooner Dies.” The record, his 5th, features 10 original songs that were born from a time of overwhelm, fear, and ultimately growth in his life.

In September of last year, Leslie Odom Jr. starred in and co-produced the new Broadway production of the American comedy “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis.” Following its successful run on Broadway, “Purlie Victorious” will be shown on PBS’s Great Performances on Friday, May 24.

The play marked Odom’s return to Broadway after departing with several other members of the original cast of “Hamilton: An American Musical” in July of 2016. For his moving, nuanced, and powerful portrayal of Aaron Burr - Odom won Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards. He earned a Drama Desk award for the role off-Broadway at The Public the previous year. He was also catapulted, with the rest of the cast and creatives of the show, into the public eye – though he’d been working on stage and screen for years.

Film credits include "The Exorcist: Believer," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and "Murder on the Orient Express." He played Sam Cooke in the Amazon Original “One Night in Miami …” directed by Regina King.

On television, Leslie Odom Jr. had an arc on the second season of “Abbott Elementary,” he played Sam on “Smash,” and has appeared on “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife,” and voiced Owen Tillerman on the Apple TV+ musical animated series “Central Park.”

He is also the best-selling author of “Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning” and the picture book “I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know” co-authored by his partner Nicolette Robinson with illustrations by Joy Hwang Ruiz.

Tags
The Roundtable broadwaytony awardleslie odom jr.singersongwriteractor
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Dawn Landes and cover art for "The Liberated Woman's Songbook
    The Roundtable
    Will we still need this album in 100 years? - "The Liberated Woman's Songbook" by Dawn Landes out today
    Sarah LaDuke
    Lamenting the roll-back on women’s rights around the world, folk singer-songwriter Dawn Landes re-imagines The Liberated Woman’s Songbook in a new album that is available today.First published at the height of the Women’s Liberation Movement, Landes’ revision of the work is a collaboration with producer Josh Kauffman.
  • Artwork for Water for Elephants on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    "Water for Elephants" opens on Broadway 3/21 with music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new musical adaptation of “Water for Elephants,” based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sara Gruen, opens at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre tomorrow night. Previews began in late February. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Jessica Stone and features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by our guests - PigPen Theatre Co.
  • "First Things First" (Twelve) front and back cover - Author Nadirah Simmons
    The Roundtable
    "First Things First" - Nadirah Simmons' book on the "diamond cluster hustler" queens of hip-hop
    Sarah LaDuke
    Nadira Simmons is a writer and digital content creator committed to preserving Black history, hip-hop history, and pop culture and finding new ways to tell stories on TV and the internet. She created “The Gumbo, an innovative space in media for the creative excellence and activism of Black women in hip-hop and a safe haven free of politics.Her book “First Things First: Hip-Hop Ladies Who Changed the Game,” published by Twelve, is a celebration of the achievements of women in hip-hop who broke down barriers and broke the mold.
  • Makaya McCraven
    The Roundtable
    Makaya McCraven in conversation and concert at Skidmore College
    Sarah LaDuke
    Beat Scientist, Drummer and Producer Makaya McCraven will perform at The Zankel Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York on Saturday, February 17. In advance of that exciting concert, on Thursday, February 15, Makaya will be in conversation with Skidmore Angus McCullough at The Tang Teaching Museum. Makaya McCraven's latest album, "In These Times," is the triumphant finale of a project 7+ years in the making.
  • Book cover for "Black Women Taught Us" by Jenn M. Jackson, PhD
    The Roundtable
    "Black Women Taught Us" by Jenn M. Jackson
    Sarah LaDuke
    Jenn M. Jackson, PhD, is an award-winning professor of political science at Syracuse University and a columnist for Teen Vogue. Their first book, Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism, explore the legacy of Black women writers and leaders and endeavors to illuminate Black women’s longtime movement organizing, theorizing, and coalition building in the name of racial, gender, and sexual justice in the United States and abroad.
  • PAC NYC presents "Number Our Days: a Photographic Oratorio"
    The Roundtable
    "Number Our Days: A Photographic Oratorio" premieres at PAC NYC
    Sarah LaDuke
    This weekend, PAC NYC presents “Number Our Days: A Photographic Oratorio.” With music by Luna Pearl Woolf, a Concept and Libretto by David Van Taylor, “Number Our Days” is based on Jamie Livingston’s 18 year long “Photo Of the Day” project.
Load More