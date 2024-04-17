© 2024
The Roundtable

The Triplex presents 15th Anniversary Screening of Armando Iannucci's "In the Loop" and Q&A with actor David Rasche

By Joe Donahue
Published April 17, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
Artwork for the film "In the Loop"

Noted Berkshire County actor David Rasche will visit the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusettes on April 20 to screen and discuss the satirical black comedy “In the Loop.”

Written and directed by Armando Iannucci (“Veep”), “In the Loop” is a wicked satire of British-American politics and the Iraq Invasion. The film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 82nd Academy Awards in 2009.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
