Michael Eck celebrates 60th Birthday and new album "Fermata" at Caffè Lena

By Joe Donahue
Published April 17, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
Michael Eck returns with special guests to Caffe Lena on Friday night for a combined 60th birthday party/album release show. Eck debuted at Caffè Lena in 1990 and offered a sold-out solo album release show in fall 2022.

For this event, Eck will be joined by an all-star ensemble featuring Rosanne Raneri, Kevin Maul, and Sten Isachsen and Bob Buckley. Together they will join in on old favorites, new songs – from “Fermata,” being released at the concert.

The Roundtable caffe lenamusicmichael eckfolk musicrecord release
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
