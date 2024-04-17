Michael Eck celebrates 60th Birthday and new album "Fermata" at Caffè Lena

Michael Eck returns with special guests to Caffe Lena on Friday night for a combined 60th birthday party/album release show. Eck debuted at Caffè Lena in 1990 and offered a sold-out solo album release show in fall 2022.

For this event, Eck will be joined by an all-star ensemble featuring Rosanne Raneri, Kevin Maul, and Sten Isachsen and Bob Buckley. Together they will join in on old favorites, new songs – from “Fermata,” being released at the concert.