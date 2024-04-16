Book Picks - The Bookloft and The Bookstore in Lenox
This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This week we welcome Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA for our selections this week.
Giovanni:
- Mal Goes to War by Edward Ashton
- Ghost Station by S.A. Barnes
- Indian Burial Ground by Nick Medina
- Bless Your Heart by Lindy Ryan
- Begin Again by Helly Acton
- Grey Dog by Elliott Gish
Matt:
- Until August by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
- Billy Budd in the Breadbox by Jana Laiz
- A Cruise on the Nile - Or the Fabulous Story of Steam Ship Sudan by Jean-Francois Rial and Robert Sole
- Why Surrealism Matters by Mark Polizzotti
- It Lasts Forever and Then It's Over by Anne de Marcken
- Shy by Max Porter