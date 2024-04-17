Noted Berkshire County actor David Rasche will visit the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusettes on April 20 to screen and discuss the satirical black comedy “In the Loop.” Written and directed by Armando Iannucci (“Veep”), “In the Loop” is a wicked satire of British-American politics and the Iraq Invasion. The film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 82nd Academy Awards in 2009.

