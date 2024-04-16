TroupEnigma in Collaboration with the Performing Arts of Woodstock Presents "Equus" Playing April 19 to May 5

TroupEnigma, in collaboration with Performing Arts of Woodstock is proud to present Peter Shaffer’s award-winning play Equus, directed by Michael Juzwak.

Dr. Martin Dysart, a psychiatrist who has grown unhappy with his life, takes on the peculiar case of Alan Strang, a reserved teenager who has been accused of brutally blinding six horses. Dysart slowly unravels Alan’s background, learning that he grew up in a strained household with a devoutly religious mother and an atheist father. But as Dysart begins to trace the roots of Alan’s problems, his own also begins to surface.

John Remington and Michael Juzwack join us this morning. Michael is the director and John plays the psychiatrist. We welcome both of them to the RT.