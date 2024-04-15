© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Oh, Hudson!" benefit performance for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater on 4/19 at the Old Dutch Church

By Joe Donahue
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT
Artwork for "Oh Hudson" Clearwater event

"Oh Hudson!" is a benefit performance for Clearwater at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on April 19. It is a rich multi-arts celebration of the history, people, and promise of the Hudson River Valley.

The performance draws on the music of Pete Seeger, old river tunes, and new original songs. David Gonzalez is a nationally celebrated storyteller and poet with a gift of lifting the spoken word to the highest artistic heights. He is a Fellow of the Joseph Campbell Foundation, and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Unique Theatrical Experience.”

Also, today marks environmental flagship Clearwater's 55th year of sailing on the Hudson, bringing schoolchildren aboard for unique and memorable hands-on engagement with the Hudson's natural and human history.

To tell us more, we welcome David Gonzalez and the Clearwater’s Executive Director - David Toman.

Tags
The Roundtable ClearwaterHudson River Sloop Clearwaterhudson riverpoetryfundraiser
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/15/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Political Consultant and lobbyist, Libby Post, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.
  • The Roundtable
    Leslie Odom Jr. at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 4/17
    Sarah LaDuke
    Vocalist, songwriter, and actor, Leslie Odom, Jr. is performing this Wednesday night at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York. This past fall, Odom released a new album entitled “When a Crooner Dies.” The record, his 5th, features 10 original songs that were born from a time of overwhelm, fear, and ultimately growth in his life.
  • Rep. Marc Molinaro
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Marc Molinaro
    Ian Pickus
    The New York state budget is late. In today’s Congressional Corner, Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro of New York’s 19th district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This conversation was recorded April 10th.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 168
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
Load More