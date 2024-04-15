"Oh, Hudson!" benefit performance for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater on 4/19 at the Old Dutch Church

"Oh Hudson!" is a benefit performance for Clearwater at the Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on April 19. It is a rich multi-arts celebration of the history, people, and promise of the Hudson River Valley.

The performance draws on the music of Pete Seeger, old river tunes, and new original songs. David Gonzalez is a nationally celebrated storyteller and poet with a gift of lifting the spoken word to the highest artistic heights. He is a Fellow of the Joseph Campbell Foundation, and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Unique Theatrical Experience.”

Also, today marks environmental flagship Clearwater's 55th year of sailing on the Hudson, bringing schoolchildren aboard for unique and memorable hands-on engagement with the Hudson's natural and human history.

To tell us more, we welcome David Gonzalez and the Clearwater’s Executive Director - David Toman.