Snap into this interview: Jon Finkel's biography of "Macho Man" Randy Savage

Even if you’ve never gathered around a pay-per-view screen for Wrestlemania, there’s a good chance you recognize the voice of the Macho Man.

Randy Savage was one of the biggest names in wrestling in the 80s and 90s and one of its first breakout stars. His ascendance continued a family tradition and helped pro wrestling grow from a regional curiosity to the point where people like John Cena and The Rock are top Hollywood talent.

Now, there’s a new biography of the man born Randy Poffo called “Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life of Randy Savage,” by Jon Finkel.