The Roundtable

Snap into this interview: Jon Finkel's biography of "Macho Man" Randy Savage

By Ian Pickus
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

Even if you’ve never gathered around a pay-per-view screen for Wrestlemania, there’s a good chance you recognize the voice of the Macho Man.

Randy Savage was one of the biggest names in wrestling in the 80s and 90s and one of its first breakout stars. His ascendance continued a family tradition and helped pro wrestling grow from a regional curiosity to the point where people like John Cena and The Rock are top Hollywood talent.

Now, there’s a new biography of the man born Randy Poffo called “Macho Man: The Untamed, Unbelievable Life of Randy Savage,” by Jon Finkel.

The Roundtable Jon FinkelauthorbookRandy SavageWorld Wrestling Entertainment
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
