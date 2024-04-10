© 2024
The Roundtable

"H is for Hope" by Elizabeth Kolbert

By Joe Donahue
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:11 AM EDT
Book cover for Elizabeth Kolbert's "H is for Hope"

In twenty-six essays, one for each letter of the alphabet, Elizabeth Kolbert takes us on a haunting journey through the history of climate change and the uncertainties of our future in her new book, "H Is for Hope." Kolbert is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction."

Climate change resists narrative—and yet some account of what’s happening is needed. Millions of lives are at stake, and upward of a million species. And there are decisions to be made, even though it’s unclear who, exactly, will make them.

In "H Is for Hope," Kolbert investigates the landscape of climate change—from “A”, for Svante Arrhenius, who created the world’s first climate model in 1894, to “Z”, for the Colorado River Basin, ground zero for climate change in the United States.

Elizabeth Kolbert will be in conversation with Bill McKibben at Northshire Bookstore tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

Tags
The Roundtable Climate ChangeElizabeth Kolbertnorthshire bookstore
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
