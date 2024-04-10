"H is for Hope" by Elizabeth Kolbert

In twenty-six essays, one for each letter of the alphabet, Elizabeth Kolbert takes us on a haunting journey through the history of climate change and the uncertainties of our future in her new book, "H Is for Hope." Kolbert is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction."

Climate change resists narrative—and yet some account of what’s happening is needed. Millions of lives are at stake, and upward of a million species. And there are decisions to be made, even though it’s unclear who, exactly, will make them.

In "H Is for Hope," Kolbert investigates the landscape of climate change—from “A”, for Svante Arrhenius, who created the world’s first climate model in 1894, to “Z”, for the Colorado River Basin, ground zero for climate change in the United States.

