Book Picks - Oblong Books and Green Toad Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Jim Havener fromGreen Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.

Suzanne Hermans:



James by Percival Everett

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash

Table for Two by Amor Towles

Wolf at the Table by Adam Rapp

Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa

The Partition project by Saadia Farqui

Meet me on Mercer Street by Booki Vivat

Louder Than Hunger by John Schu



Jim Havener

Help Wanted by Adelle Waldman

Glorious Exploits by Fredia Lennon

An Emancipation of the Mind by Matthew Stewart



