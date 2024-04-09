Book Picks - Oblong Books and Green Toad Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Jim Havener fromGreen Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.
Suzanne Hermans:
- James by Percival Everett
- Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
- Table for Two by Amor Towles
- Wolf at the Table by Adam Rapp
- Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa
- The Partition project by Saadia Farqui
- Meet me on Mercer Street by Booki Vivat
- Louder Than Hunger by John Schu
Jim Havener
- Help Wanted by Adelle Waldman
- Glorious Exploits by Fredia Lennon
- An Emancipation of the Mind by Matthew Stewart