© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Green Toad Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published April 9, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Jim Havener fromGreen Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York.

Suzanne Hermans:

  • James by Percival Everett
  • Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
  • Table for Two by Amor Towles
  • Wolf at the Table by Adam Rapp
  • Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa
  • The Partition project by Saadia Farqui
  • Meet me on Mercer Street by Booki Vivat
  • Louder Than Hunger by John Schu

Jim Havener

  • Help Wanted by Adelle Waldman
  • Glorious Exploits by Fredia Lennon
  • An Emancipation of the Mind by Matthew Stewart

 

 

Tags
The Roundtable Book PicksOblong Booksgreen toad bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More