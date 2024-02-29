© 2024
WAMC confirms North Adams Regional Hospital will reopen in March, a decade after sudden closure
Sasha Velour’s The Big Reveal Live Show! at Proctors 3/2

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:40 AM EST
Sasha Velour
Mettie Ostrowski
Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen known for her performance artistry, fierce activism, and boundary-breaking scholarship. Sasha is the founder and director of the acclaimed New York City drag revue NightGowns. Her first one-queen show, Smoke & Mirrors, toured to 90 theaters around the world from 2019-2022, including the Folies Bergere and the London Palladium. Her best-selling book The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifest of Drag outlined the untold history of drag alongside her own life (Harper, 2023). She is currently on tour with a stage show of the same name and the show will be at Proctors in Schenectady, New York on March 2.

Sasha Velour - The Big Reveal LIVE
Sasha Velour - The Big Reveal LIVE

In 2017, she won the 9th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the year the show won its first Emmy. In 2020, she executive produced and starred in a docuseries adaptation of her show NightGowns, which won a RealScreen Award. In 2023, she joined the cast of HBO’s We’re Here, and produced drag events in Tennessee and Oklahoma (Season 4 Coming Soon). In Summer 2024, Sasha will debut her newest theater piece with the Tony Award-winning Tectonic Theater Project and director Moises Kaufman.

As an illustrator and designer, she has produced several comic books, including a series about the Stonewall uprising (2012-2019) and an anthology of drag called Velour (2013-2018). She created the Google Doodle for Marlene Dietrich in 2018, and drew a self-portrait for the cover of The New Yorker Magazine in 2023.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
