“René Treviño: Stab of Guilt” opens at The Wellin Museum on 2/17

The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York will present the exhibition “René Treviño: Stab of Guilt” from February 17 through June 9 of this year.

The artist’s first museum survey will feature almost 200 works from 2008 to the present, including new work created for the exhibition.

Mexican-American artist René Treviño lives and works in Baltimore, Maryland. He holds a BFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City and an MFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. His work has been shown all over the country in many high caliber galleries and museums.

“René Treviño: Stab of Guilt” is curated by Alexander Jarman, the Assistant Curator for Exhibitions and Academic Outreach at the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art.