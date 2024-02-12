© 2024
The Roundtable

“René Treviño: Stab of Guilt” opens at The Wellin Museum on 2/17

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 12, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST
René Treviño: Stab of Guilt at The Wellin Museum
provided
/
hamilton.edu
René Treviño: Stab of Guilt at The Wellin Museum

The Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York will present the exhibition “René Treviño: Stab of Guilt” from February 17 through June 9 of this year.

The artist’s first museum survey will feature almost 200 works from 2008 to the present, including new work created for the exhibition.

Mexican-American artist René Treviño lives and works in Baltimore, Maryland. He holds a BFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City and an MFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. His work has been shown all over the country in many high caliber galleries and museums.

“René Treviño: Stab of Guilt” is curated by Alexander Jarman, the Assistant Curator for Exhibitions and Academic Outreach at the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art.

The Roundtable wellin museumHamilton Collegeartistcuratoralexander jarminRené Treviño
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
