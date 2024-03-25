Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is currently playing The Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot” on - the horse-hoove coconut-foley will cease, for now, after April 7. This first Broadway revival since the original 2005 production, opened on November 16, 2023.Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer recently finished her run on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. A versatile and vivacious performer, Kritzer’s Lady of the Lake essentially steals the show, according to the review in The New York Times.

