Jazz at Lincoln Center presents "Sing & Swing" at The Mahaiwe 3/23

This Saturday, March 23 at 8pm - the stage of The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will spring to life as Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III re-vive and re-imagine classics from The American Songbook.

“Sing & Swing” is part of a “Jazz at Lincoln Center presents” touring initiative that features up-and-coming musicians who have been identified as rising stars by that venerated organization.

Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III alternate playing the trumpet and singing throughout the show.

Skonberg was the leader of Bria’s Hot Five and The Big Band Jazz Band, and was a co-founder of the New York Hot Jazz Festival. She won the 2017 Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year.

Benack was voted 2023’s #2 Male Jazz Vocalist “rising star” in Downbeat Magazine, where he also appeared in the trumpet “rising star” category. He has played on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was the house-trumpet player for NBC’s summer variety show Maya & Marty. He has served as host and featured soloist of Postmodern Jukebox and is regularly featured with Charlie Rosen & The 8-Bit Big Band.