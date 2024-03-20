© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents "Sing & Swing" at The Mahaiwe 3/23

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 20, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT

This Saturday, March 23 at 8pm - the stage of The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will spring to life as Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III re-vive and re-imagine classics from The American Songbook.

“Sing & Swing” is part of a “Jazz at Lincoln Center presents” touring initiative that features up-and-coming musicians who have been identified as rising stars by that venerated organization.

Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III alternate playing the trumpet and singing throughout the show.

Skonberg was the leader of Bria’s Hot Five and The Big Band Jazz Band, and was a co-founder of the New York Hot Jazz Festival. She won the 2017 Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year.

Benack was voted 2023’s #2 Male Jazz Vocalist “rising star” in Downbeat Magazine, where he also appeared in the trumpet “rising star” category. He has played on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was the house-trumpet player for NBC’s summer variety show Maya & Marty. He has served as host and featured soloist of Postmodern Jukebox and is regularly featured with Charlie Rosen & The 8-Bit Big Band.

Tags
The Roundtable jazz at lincoln centerThe Mahaiweamerican songbookJazztrumpet
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    This weekend, Albany Symphony presents Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” with baroque soloists and 2 modern works at Troy Saving Bank Music Hall
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Saturday and Sunday, the Albany Symphony presents Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” - plus two brilliant recent works, “The History of Red” by Reena Esmail and “Murmurations” by Derek Bermel. Both concerts will be performed at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and will feature Baroque violin superstar soloists Ravenna Lipchik, Edson Scheid, Amelia Sie and Shelby Yamin.Music Director and conductor David Alan Miller joins us now along with two of the violinists Amelia Sie and Ravenna Lipchick.
  • Capital Region Language Center instructor collage
    The Roundtable
    Capital Regional Language Center celebrates over 20 years of language education
    Sarah LaDuke
    Capital Region Language Center is the area's largest local world language instruction school. Over the past 20 years, the school has grown from two Spanish classes a week to a team of 30 teachers, providing instruction in 13 languages, including: American Sign Language (ASL); Arabic; Chinese; English; French; German; Japanese; Korean; Latin and Portuguese (both Brazilian and European) and Spanish. They also provide communication workshops for organizations and employers. CRLC will host a virtual information session on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
  • The Roundtable
    Loose Cattle at The Linda 3/15
    Sarah LaDuke
    The members of New Orleans-based Americana band Loose Cattle have separately, or collectively, made music with luminaries like Alex Chilton, Bob Mould, Allen Touissaint, Pete Townshend, Frank Black, The Iguanas, The Breeders, Goldfinger, The Whiskey Gentry, Tav Falco, and Teenage Fanclub. Loose Cattle will be at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio on Friday, March 15.
  • Shayfer James and Kate Douglas in The Ninth Hour
    The Roundtable
    Kate Douglas and Shayfer James perform excerpts of “The Ninth Hour” at Spencertown Academy Arts Center
    Sarah LaDuke
    Kate Douglas and Shayfer James will perform excerpts of their acclaimed musical “The Ninth Hour” during an intimate duo performance at Spencertown Academy Arts Center - presented in collaboration with Millay Arts and funded by the Upstate Coalition for a Fair Game on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.“The Ninth Hour” is a rock-noir reimagining of the epic poem “Beowulf” that explores the intricacies of humankind’s relationship with power and violence.
  • The Roundtable
    Big Gay Hudson Valley presents Broadway and "The Gilded Age" star Clay Elder's solo show in Kington and Albany
    Sarah LaDuke
    Big Gay Hudson Valley presents two performances of Claybourne Elder’s “I Want to Be Bad” - a nationally sold-out touring concert this weekend – Saturday, March 9 at Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York and Sunday, March 10 at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio in Albany, New York.Clay currently plays John Adams on HBO’s hit series "The Gilded Age" and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of "Company" starring Patti Lupone and Katrina Lenk.
  • "First Things First" (Twelve) front and back cover - Author Nadirah Simmons
    The Roundtable
    "First Things First" - Nadirah Simmons' book on the "diamond cluster hustler" queens of hip-hop
    Sarah LaDuke
    Nadira Simmons is a writer and digital content creator committed to preserving Black history, hip-hop history, and pop culture and finding new ways to tell stories on TV and the internet. She created “The Gumbo, an innovative space in media for the creative excellence and activism of Black women in hip-hop and a safe haven free of politics.Her book “First Things First: Hip-Hop Ladies Who Changed the Game,” published by Twelve, is a celebration of the achievements of women in hip-hop who broke down barriers and broke the mold.
  • Makaya McCraven
    The Roundtable
    Makaya McCraven in conversation and concert at Skidmore College
    Sarah LaDuke
    Beat Scientist, Drummer and Producer Makaya McCraven will perform at The Zankel Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York on Saturday, February 17. In advance of that exciting concert, on Thursday, February 15, Makaya will be in conversation with Skidmore Angus McCullough at The Tang Teaching Museum. Makaya McCraven's latest album, "In These Times," is the triumphant finale of a project 7+ years in the making.
  • Talya Kingston, Sarah LaDuke, Genée Coreno
    The Roundtable
    WAM Theatre 2024 Season Preview with new Artistic Director Genée Coreno and Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston
    Sarah LaDuke
    WAM announced its 2024 season yesterday and we’re going to hear about the planned productions and initiatives.Co-Founding Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, friend of the program, recently abdicated that position and this morning we get to meet the new AD – Genée Coreno – she joins me in studio along with Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston.
Load More