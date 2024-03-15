This weekend, Albany Symphony presents Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” with Baroque soloists and 2 modern works at Troy Saving Bank Music Hall

**Audio uploaded by 3pm**

This Saturday and Sunday, the Albany Symphony presents Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” - plus two brilliant recent works, “The History of Red” by Reena Esmail and “Murmurations” by Derek Bermel. Both concerts will be performed at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and will feature Baroque violin superstar soloists Ravenna Lipchik, Edson Scheid, Amelia Sie and Shelby Yamin.

Music Director and conductor David Alan Miller joins us now along with two of the violinists Amelia Sie and Ravenna Lipchick.