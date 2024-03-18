© 2024
The Roundtable

Allison Pataki's "Finding Margaret Fuller" at Northshire in Saratoga Springs tonight

By Joe Donahue
Published March 18, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "Finding Margaret Fuller" by Allison Pataki

Allison Pataki is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Traitor’s Wife,” “The Accidental Empress,” and “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post.” She will be talking about her latest, “Finding Margaret Fuller,” at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York tonight.

Young, brazen, beautiful, and unapologetically brilliant, Margaret Fuller accepts an invitation from Ralph Waldo Emerson, the celebrated Sage of Concord, to meet his coterie of enlightened friends.

There she becomes “the radiant genius and fiery heart” of the Transcendentalists, a role model to a young Louisa May Alcott, an inspiration for Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Hester Prynne and the scandalous Scarlet Letter, a friend to Henry David Thoreau as he ventures out to Walden Pond . . . and a muse to Emerson. But Margaret craves more than poetry and interpersonal drama, and her restless soul needs new challenges and adventures.

The Roundtable allison patakijournalist1800snorthshire bookstoretranscendentalist
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
