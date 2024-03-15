Seymour Chwast "Kid in a Candy Store" at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art through April 14

Seymour Chwast’s revolutionary contributions to the world of graphic design have overshadowed his equally impactful picture book career—until now. This is the first museum exhibition to focus on Chwast’s books for children on display through April 14th at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, MA.

The creator of 40 titles (with more on the way), Chwast approaches his books with the same inventive design, signature humor, and love of typography found in his commercial art. His illustrations are characterized by bold colors and a flat graphic style. He creates unexpected scenes and populates his stories with witty human, animal, and imaginary characters. Many of Chwast’s books play with format, encouraging readers to reimagine the traditional reading experience.

The exhibit was curated by Leonard Marcus - one of the world’s leading authorities on children’s books and the people who create them. His award-winning books include Golden Legacy: The Story of Golden Books, Margaret Wise Brown: Awakened by the Moon, and Show Me a Story!: Why Picture Books Matter. He is also a founding trustee of the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. We welcome Seymour Chwast and Leonard Marcus to the RT