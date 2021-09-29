© 2021
"Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism In America" To Screen At Woodstock Film Festival

Published September 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT
Using ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson’s groundbreaking talk on the history of anti-Black racism in America as a springboard, "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America," interweaves present-day and historical archival footage, Robinson’s personal story, and interviews capturing Robinson’s meetings with change-makers and eyewitnesses, to capture the enduring legacy of white supremacy and our collective responsibility to overcome it.

The film is showing at the upcoming Woodstock Film Festival and we will get a preview.

We welcome: Emily Kunstler (Producer/Director/Editor) and Sarah Kunstler (Producer/Director) - the founders of Off Center Media, a documentary production company dedicated to racial justice and social change. Their film, "William Kunstler: Disturbing the Universe" is an examination of their father’s life and choices, tracing his career as a civil rights lawyer and fighter for racial justice, as well his representation of society’s most despised. We also welcome Jeffery Robinson.

The Roundtablewoodstock film festivalcivil rightsACLUdocumentaryRacismjeffery robinsonsarah kunstleremily kunstlerfilmmaker
