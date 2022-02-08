Film Director and special effects innovator Douglas Trumbull - in memoriam

Berkshire-based film director and technical effects genius Doug Trumbull died on February 7 at the age of 79.

Sarah LaDuke spoke with him in 2011 when The Berkshire International Film Festival chose him as their honoree.

Web-text from 2011 original post: The Berkshire International Film Festival's will honor FX wizard Douglas Trumbull this weekend. Berkshire resident, Douglas Trumbull's legendary career includes the Special Photographic Effects Supervisor for 2001: A Space Odyssey; Visual Effects Supervisor for such classics as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and Blade Runner. Pictures from Doug's screening room.