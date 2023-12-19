Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York. We didn't get to have Kira on to talk about her list but share it here without audio.
List:
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music by Jeff Tweedy
How to Taste Coffee: Develop Your Sensory Skills and Get the Most Out of Every Cup by Jessica Easto
Pasta Every Day: Make It, Shape It, Sauce It, Eat It by Meryl Feinstein
Emily of New Moon (series) by L. M. Montgomery
My Last Innocent Year: A Novel by Daisy Alpert Florin
Tremor: A Novel by Teju Cole
Be Sure (Wayward Children, Books 1-3) by Seanan McGuire
Lila Greer, Teacher of the Yearby Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts