Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York. We didn't get to have Kira on to talk about her list but share it here without audio.

List:

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music by Jeff Tweedy

How to Taste Coffee: Develop Your Sensory Skills and Get the Most Out of Every Cup by Jessica Easto

Pasta Every Day: Make It, Shape It, Sauce It, Eat It by Meryl Feinstein

Emily of New Moon (series) by L. M. Montgomery

My Last Innocent Year: A Novel by Daisy Alpert Florin

Tremor: A Novel by Teju Cole

Be Sure (Wayward Children, Books 1-3) by Seanan McGuire

Lila Greer, Teacher of the Yearby Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts