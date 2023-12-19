© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published December 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
Book covers for titles listed below
Assorted publishers

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York. We didn't get to have Kira on to talk about her list but share it here without audio.

List:
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand
World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music by Jeff Tweedy
How to Taste Coffee: Develop Your Sensory Skills and Get the Most Out of Every Cup by Jessica Easto
Pasta Every Day: Make It, Shape It, Sauce It, Eat It by Meryl Feinstein
Emily of New Moon (series) by L. M. Montgomery
My Last Innocent Year: A Novel by Daisy Alpert Florin
Tremor: A Novel by Teju Cole
Be Sure (Wayward Children, Books 1-3) by Seanan McGuire
Lila Greer, Teacher of the Yearby Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewsbook reviewindependent booksellerindependent bookstoreskira wiznermerritt bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More