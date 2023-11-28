Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:

Prequel: An American Fight against Fascism by Rachel Maddow

Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America by Heather Cox Richardson

50 years of Ms. The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution Edited and with commentary by Katherine Spillar and the editors of Ms. Foreword by Gloria Steinem

Absolution by Alice McDermott

The House of Door by Tan Twan Eng

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters