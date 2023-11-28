© 2023
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published November 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

List:
Prequel: An American Fight against Fascism by Rachel Maddow
Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America by Heather Cox Richardson
50 years of Ms. The Best of the Pathfinding Magazine That Ignited a Revolution Edited and with commentary by Katherine Spillar and the editors of Ms. Foreword by Gloria Steinem
Absolution by Alice McDermott
The House of Door by Tan Twan Eng
The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
