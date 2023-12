This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin, Owner of The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

List:

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Canas

Mister Magic by Kiersten White

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko Aoyama

Inside the Mind of Sherlock Holmes by Cyril Lieron

Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane