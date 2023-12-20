© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, is currently off air due to an outage.
The Roundtable

Joan Osborne performs at Saratoga New Year's Fest

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Album art for "Nobody Owns You"
Womanly Hips Records

Joan Osborne is an 8-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist.

Her 1995 album Relish was a critical and commercial success and spawned the international hit single and video “What If God Was One Of Us“. She has traveled the U.S. and the world playing in clubs, theaters, arenas and stadiums, with her own band and as a featured vocalist. Selected career highlights include opening for The Who at Madison Square Garden, co-headlining the Lilith Fair Tour, and founding her own independent label, Womanly Hips Records.

Joan Osborne’s latest record is “Nobody Owns You.”

She and her band will perform at 9 p.m. on December 31 at The City Center Main Hall in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York as part of The Saratoga New Year’s Fest.

Tags
The Roundtable joan osbornelilith fairsinger-songwriterSaratoga Springsmusicconcert
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More