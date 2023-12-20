Joan Osborne performs at Saratoga New Year's Fest

Joan Osborne is an 8-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist.

Her 1995 album Relish was a critical and commercial success and spawned the international hit single and video “What If God Was One Of Us“. She has traveled the U.S. and the world playing in clubs, theaters, arenas and stadiums, with her own band and as a featured vocalist. Selected career highlights include opening for The Who at Madison Square Garden, co-headlining the Lilith Fair Tour, and founding her own independent label, Womanly Hips Records.

Joan Osborne’s latest record is “Nobody Owns You.”

She and her band will perform at 9 p.m. on December 31 at The City Center Main Hall in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York as part of The Saratoga New Year’s Fest.